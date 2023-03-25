iOS 16.4: New Features to Expect Ahead of Final Release [VIDEO]

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.4 to the public soon, likely sometime next week. Earlier this week, the company started rolling out the Release Candidate build for iOS 16.4 (and more) to developers.

If Apple keeps to its usual release schedule for software updates, iOS 16.4 could land on Monday or Tuesday. In a recently published video, tech YouTuber zollotech went hands-on with the update and broke down all of the new features and changes it will likely bring.

In addition to some icon modifications in Settings and other small changes, you can expect the following new features:

Voice Isolation for voice calls — While Voice Isolation was previously only available for FaceTime calls, you can now enable it for voice calls (cellular + VoIP) as well. Voice Isolation can be toggled by going to Control Center > Mic Mode during a call.

Apple's duplicate image detection is coming to iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library as well.

Visual Lookup, a feature that can identify objects and landmarks in your images, is expanding to Chile, Israel, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Canada. While it previously worked in Canada for users with English as their default language, the feature now works for French users too.

iOS 16.4 will also introduce other features like new emojis and web push notifications. For more information, check out zollotech‘s full video below, where he also covers bugs, performance, and battery life with the upcoming update.

We’re inching ever closer to Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the next major software update for iPhones — iOS 17.