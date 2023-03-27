iPhone 15 Rumoured to Ditch Physical SIM in France, Other EU Countries

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

Apple released the iPhone 14 series smartphones in the United States as eSIM-only devices, which might extend to France with iPhone 15 this year.

IPhone 15 eSIM

According to the French website iGeneration, Apple is expected to release SIM card-free iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in France, and other European counties.

Citing anonymous industry sources, the report claims that this year’s flagship iPhones in France will only work with eSIMs for cellular connectivity.

Many European countries have already bolstered their eSIM infrastructure over the past few years in anticipation of this change, although it remains to be seen whether Apple employs this strategy outside the U.S. this year or not.

If true, it is likely that dozens of other EU countries may also get eSIM-only iPhone 15 devices this year, including:

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • The Netherlands
  • Switzerland
  • Ireland
  • Portugal
  • Austria
  • Norway
  • Denmark

You can also check out this Apple support document for a complete list of carriers that support eSIM technology worldwide.

