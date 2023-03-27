Microsoft Releases New Teams Desktop App Preview

Microsoft has started rolling out the preview version of the new Teams desktop app for Windows, which delivers significantly faster performance while using 50% less memory.

The new Microsoft Teams app launches up to 2X faster and enables you to join meetings up to 2X faster. A streamlined UI makes it simpler to use and easier to find everything.

Below are some of the highlights of the new Teams’ speed and performance improvements:

Install app up to 3X faster

Launch app up to 2X faster

Join meetings up to 2X faster

Switch chats/channels up to 1.7X faster

Consume up to 50% less memory

Consume up to 70% less disk space

It also adds support for users that collaborate across organizations and manage multiple work or school accounts.

Users can sign into multiple organizations and accounts simultaneously and receive notifications for all their accounts, regardless of which one is currently in use.

The new Teams app also ensures simplified IT management and enhanced data security.

How to Download New Microsoft Teams Preview

If you are in the public preview program, you will have immediate access to the Try the new Teams toggle.

Open the Teams desktop app on your Windows machine. Turn on the Try the new Teams toggle at the top left corner of the Teams app Select Get it now from the pop-out dialogue. The new Teams will begin to download and start installing. Your Teams app will reboot to open the new Teams experience.

Any subsequent actions you take will happen in the new Teams by default, like joining a Teams meeting from Outlook.

To switch back to the classic Teams, turn off the New Teams toggle at the top of Teams.

The preview of the new Teams app is currently only available to our commercial users on Windows. The New Microsoft Teams preview for Mac and Web will be rolling out later this year.