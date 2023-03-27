Zoom Introduces Okta User Identity Verification

Zoom has just introduced “Okta Authentication for E2EE” for its paid accounts, a new way to authenticate the identity of attendees in end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) meetings.

For those who aren’t familiar, Okta is an Identity and Access Management platform that helps anyone to safely use any technology, powered by their identity.

Zoom is now using the new Okta Authentication for E2EE feature, which uses Okta to authenticate a meeting attendee’s identity by email in E2EE meetings.

Once a meeting attendee is authenticated, a blue shield will appear next to their name in the meeting participant list.

Any call attendee can then hover over the icon to see a pop-up window that displays authenticated information about that person.

How to enable Okta Authentication for Zoom Meetings

Okta Authentication for E2EE can be enabled by account admins only

Admins also need to download the “ZoomE2E” app from Okta

Once done, enable the feature flag called “Okta Authentication for Zoom E2E Encryption”

Now head over to the Security tab of the Zoom web portal to enable Okta Authentication.

Once the admin has turned this feature on, a user can choose to enable the sharing of their identity in E2EE meetings by turning it on in settings.

Authenticating an attendee reassures others in the meeting that they are communicating with the right person.

As an independent identity provider trusted by thousands of companies, Okta has become a core component of a modern zero-trust approach.

By weaving its technology into E2EE meetings, Zoom has added an extra layer of security to virtual communication. Users can learn more about Zoom privacy and security, and explore its recently updated Trust Center at this link.