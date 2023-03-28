How to Watch Today’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct

Steve Vegvari
28 seconds ago

Today, Nintendo is hosting a special Direct presentation, exclusively dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Announced on Twitter yesterday afternoon, Nintendo revealed that a 10-minute presentation of the company’s highly anticipated game would be livestreamed today, March 28th. Hosted by series producer Eiji Aonuma, Tears of the Kingdom direct promises a new look at gameplay.

Tears of the Kingdom is due to release on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023. As a direct follow up to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, fans have been clamouring for this return to Hyrule. The game was last seen in a February Nintendo Direct, where the publisher revealed a new trailer for the game.

Not much is known about exactly what we’ll see during today’s Direct. Given that the release is fast approaching, Nintendo may use this time to showcase the new gameplay and traversal from the title. For instance, Tears of the Kingdom is shown to offer some sort of craftable vehicle. Link is seen riding a car-like vehicle as well as a pilotable drone in the sky.

Additionally, fans are hoping to get a sense of whether the highly controversial weapon degredation system will return. Players were split on whether they enjoyed having weapons deminish after being used. Plus, many are hoping Nintendo reveals Tears of the Kingdom will see the return of classic dungeons. This was a major point of contention when Breath of the Wild opted to include Shrines and Divine Beasts instead.

To not miss a moment and discover more from the game, fans can tune in by watch Nintendo’s YouTube channel at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Music Classical App Now Available for Download in Canada

After launching pre-orders for the dedicated Apple Music Classical app earlier this month, the app is now available in Canada, ahead of its March 28th launch date. An email was sent out to those that pre-ordered the app, saying, "Your pre-order for “Apple Music Classical” is now available." Apple goes on to explain, "The app...
Gary Ng
8 hours ago

Auditor General Exposes Canada’s Digital Divide for Rural and Indigenous Communities

The Auditor General's report on Connectivity in Rural and Remote Areas in Canada has highlighted the severe digital divide between urban and remote communities. The audit scrutinized programs run by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to determine their effectiveness in improving accessibility, affordability, and quality of...
John Quintet
13 hours ago