How to Watch Today’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct

Today, Nintendo is hosting a special Direct presentation, exclusively dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Announced on Twitter yesterday afternoon, Nintendo revealed that a 10-minute presentation of the company’s highly anticipated game would be livestreamed today, March 28th. Hosted by series producer Eiji Aonuma, Tears of the Kingdom direct promises a new look at gameplay.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel. ▶️ https://t.co/xDJPyEJq3A pic.twitter.com/8m7r6zRi03 — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) March 27, 2023

Tears of the Kingdom is due to release on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023. As a direct follow up to 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, fans have been clamouring for this return to Hyrule. The game was last seen in a February Nintendo Direct, where the publisher revealed a new trailer for the game.

Not much is known about exactly what we’ll see during today’s Direct. Given that the release is fast approaching, Nintendo may use this time to showcase the new gameplay and traversal from the title. For instance, Tears of the Kingdom is shown to offer some sort of craftable vehicle. Link is seen riding a car-like vehicle as well as a pilotable drone in the sky.

Additionally, fans are hoping to get a sense of whether the highly controversial weapon degredation system will return. Players were split on whether they enjoyed having weapons deminish after being used. Plus, many are hoping Nintendo reveals Tears of the Kingdom will see the return of classic dungeons. This was a major point of contention when Breath of the Wild opted to include Shrines and Divine Beasts instead.

To not miss a moment and discover more from the game, fans can tune in by watch Nintendo’s YouTube channel at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT.