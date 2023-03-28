Twitter’s For You Tab to Exclusively Recommend Verified Accounts Starting April 15

Twitter is making changes to its For You page, starting next month. CEO Elon Musk has revealed that on April 15th, the tab dedicated to curated content will only show the tweets of verified accounts.

In a tweet, Musk made the announcement of the upcoming changes. “Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations,” the CEO said. The timing of policy changes is due to start two weeks after Musk and the Twitter team are reportedly set to begin removing legacy checkmarks.

Earlier this year, Twitter introduced the For You tab alongside the Following tab, replacing Home and Latest. Similar to other platforms, Twitter’s For You began as section to show users a curated feed of content largely split between those they follow, retweets of others, and unfollowed accounts.

Musk claims that the changes to the For You tab ” is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over.”

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Additionally, the Twitter CEO states that voting in polls will require verification as well. This means that in order to vote on Musk’s policy changes (something he’s been adament about), a $15.00/month subscription to Twitter Blue is requires on iOS and Android or $8.75 on web.

Of course, this is just the latest in policy changes and features brought to the forefront by Musk. However, he historically hasn’t been one to hit his targets. For those who haven’t been keeping track, in the past couple of months, Musk as announced a number of features but has yet to make good on his promises. In February, Twitter was said to be introducing ad revenue with creators. This has yet to come to fruition. Earlier this month, Musk states that Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets by March 31st. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, there’s still time. However, prior to this window, the open-source was due to arrive by March 5th.

April 1st marks the date when legacy verification is to be removed from the platform. With a heightened priority on showing content from verified Twitter Blue subscribers, there will seemingly be a shift in curated content across Twitter next month.