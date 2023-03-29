Apple Announces WWDC23, Keynote Set for June 5

Apple has announced its dates for its annual developer conference, saying WWDC23 will take place from June 5-9, 2023.

“Mark your calendars for an exhilarating week of technology and community. Be among the first to learn the latest about Apple platforms, technologies, and tools. You’ll also have the opportunity to engage with Apple experts and other developers. All online and at no cost,” says Apple’s website.

Apple will host a special event at Apple Park on June 5, 2023, to show off its keynote which will again be streamed online.

“WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

Apple says developers can submit their attendance request by April 4 at 9:00 a.m. PDT, if they are one of the following:

An Apple Developer Program member

An Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumnus

A Swift Student Challenge winner (2020-2022)

2023 Challenge applicants can choose to participate in a separate random selection process for winners while submitting their app playground.

Apple Developer Enterprise Program members are also eligible.

Invitations will be distributed through a random selection process and are non-transferable, says Apple. Status selections will be announced on April 5 at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

Apple says it will implement various heath and safety measures at Apple Park, such as including hand sanitizer, optional masks and regular cleaning of high-traffic areas.

There’s also a Student Swift Challenge where students can submit their apps through April 19 to receive some Apple swag, if they are a chosen winner.

“Winners will receive exclusive WWDC23 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program. In addition, we’ll hold a separate random selection process just for winners who opt in for the opportunity to attend the special event at Apple Park,” says Apple.

Apple will again likely preview its next software updates for Apple devices and possibly unveil its rumoured AR/VR headset that is said to cost $3,000 USD.

