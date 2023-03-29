Limited Edition ‘Girls Don’t Cry’ Beats Flex Launches on April 1

In collaboration with graphic artist Verdy and the Tokyo-based Girls Don’t Cry project, Apple is launching a limited-edition Beats Flex on Saturday, April 1.

According to MacRumors, the Girls Don’t Cry Beats Flex wireless Bluetooth earphones will be available for US $69.99 via Girlsdontcryshop.com and Dover Street Market locations in the U.S., U.K, and Japan.

Moreover, Verdy will also be hosting a special retail pop-up on April 1 at Rise Above Gallery in Osaka, Japan for the limited-edition Beats Flex headphones.

Beats Flex debuted back in 2020 as an upgrade to the BeatsX model. While the individual earbuds are connected by a cable that wraps behind the neck, they operate wirelessly via Bluetooth.

An ad campaign featuring model Jasmine Daniels, who appears in a Girls Don’t Cry-inspired bedroom listening to Koteri’s “Something I Need,” is also part of the collaboration.

The custom-designed Beats Flex earphones come in a distinctive blue and red theme with a detachable heart charm on the cable.

“I’m really happy to work on the Beats Flex earphones because it’s my wife’s favorite style,” said Verdy. “We’ve made a friends-and-family version in the past, so I’m really excited to release this special colorway to the public.”

Check out the promo video for the Girls Don’t Cry Beats below and let u know if you’ll be picking a pair in the comments section.