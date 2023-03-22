‘Beats Studio Buds+’ are Coming with New Features, Says Report

Despite the integration of features like “Hey Siri” for the so-called ‘Beats Studio Buds+’, the latter earphones will continue to use a custom Beats chip rather than Apple’s H1/H2 chips, according to sources speaking with 9to5Mac.

With iOS 16.4 just around the corner, bringing new features such as emoji, web app notifications, and more, the latest RC update also reveals support for the unreleased ‘Beats Studio Buds+’.

Similar to the original Beats Studio Buds released in 2021, the Buds+ will offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

iOS 16.4 RC code indicates that the ‘Beats Studio Buds+; will support audio sharing, automatic device switching, and “Hey Siri,” much like AirPods and other Beats wireless earbuds with an Apple chip, unlike its predecessor.

The original Beats Studio Buds were powered by a proprietary Beats chip, which provided compatibility across both Android and iOS ecosystems. However, this meant that the earbuds lacked some of the more advanced features found in AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Powerbeats Pro, such as in-ear detection, automatic device switching, and iCloud device syncing.

Code-named 8214, the new Beats earbuds will include media controls for play/pause and the ability to press and hold to switch between noise-cancelling modes. Images obtained by 9to5Mac reveal a sleek black colour with gold accents, with a design nearly identical to the original Beats Studio Buds.

Interestingly, iOS 16.4 RC code also mentions an unreleased AirPods model and it’s unclear if these are a refresh for existing AirPods or possibly rumoured AirPods Lite.

While the official announcement date for the new Studio Buds+ is yet to be confirmed, the inclusion of support in the upcoming iOS 16.4 RC release suggests that the earbuds’ launch is imminent.

Pricing for the current Beats Studio Buds stands at $189 CAD, but Amazon.ca has them on sale for $149 CAD right now. It remains to be seen whether the Buds+ will replace the existing Studio Buds or be sold as a premium version with additional features.