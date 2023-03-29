PlayStation Plus April 2023 Free Games: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy, and More

Sony has just announced its lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus this month, which will be available to download from Tuesday, April 4, until Monday, May 1.

For those who don’t know yet, PlayStation Plus is Sony’s monthly subscription service that starts at $11.99 per month in Canada.

Available in three tiers (Essential, Extra, and Premium), subscribers gain access to online services, cloud saves, and much more. Extra and Premium subscribers also get access to exclusive titles.

Available to all PlayStation Plus members, this month’s free games lineup includes Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron.

Meet Your Maker | PS4, PS5

In this post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game, every level is designed by players. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious Outposts filled with traps and guards.

Combat raiding other players’ creations, gaining an edge by choosing the right loadout, perks, and consumables to match your challenge or playstyle.

Combine your creativity and build with a friend or join forces to raid Outposts as a team of two.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS4, PS5

Iconic Sackboy bursts back into breathtaking action with a huge, fun, and frantic 3D multiplayer platforming adventure.

Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril or enjoy local or online party play, creating teams of two to four, and also enjoy unmissable co-op-only levels.

Tails of Iron | PS4, PS5

In this hand-drawn RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat, you must restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the merciless Frog Clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart.

As you explore the deceivingly charming world, you’ll encounter a cast of unique companions, ready to aid you in your adventure.