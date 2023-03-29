First Three Episodes of The Big Door Prize is now Available to Stream on Apple TV+ in Canada

The Big Door Prize, a new comedy series, has premiered on Apple TV+. The first three epsiodes of the season are now available to stream in Canada.

Based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize revolves around an intimate small town. When a mysterious machine suddenly appears in the local general store, residents are able to start learning their lifes true potential. The series stars Chris O’Dowd as Dusty Hubbard, a highschool teacher and family man residing in the town.

Alongside O’Dowd, The Big Door Prize features a cast consisting of Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Sammy Forulas, Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki and Crystal R. Fox.The series was officially announced back in 2021, where it was picked up for an 10-episode seasonal run. David West Read serves as showrunner on the project as well as executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg are also executive producers for The Big Door Prize. Directors include Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, and Todd Biermann.

While the first three episodes are currently avaiable to stream, The Big Door Prize will continue its inaugural season weekly. New epsiodes will premiere each Wednesday until its season finale, slated for May 17th, 2023.

The series has already recieved a fair amount of positive reception, having recieved a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.