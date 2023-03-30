E3 2023 Gaming Expo Cancelled: Future of the Event in Question

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2023 has been cancelled, both in its physical and digital formats, according to an announcement on the E3 website.

The statement by show organizer ReedPop and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) reveals that they will re-evaluate the future of E3.

IGN initially reported the cancellation after obtaining confirmation from two sources. The ESA informed its members via email, stating that E3 2023 “did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

The email emphasizes the ESA’s commitment to advocacy work but does not mention plans for future E3 events.

Following IGN’s report, Kyle Marsden-Kish, Global VP of Gaming at ReedPop, issued a public statement expressing disappointment at the decision but emphasized the need to do what is right for the industry and E3. ReedPop and the ESA will continue to collaborate on potential future E3 events.

Originally scheduled for June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, E3 2023 would have been the first in-person event since 2019.

The expo was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while a digital version took place in 2021, the 2022 event was also cancelled to focus on creating a “revitalized showcase.”

The news follows announcements from major industry players, such as Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Ubisoft, that they would not attend E3 and instead host their own digital showcases.

What do you think about E3 2023 being cancelled? Is the expo even relevant anymore?