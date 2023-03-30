Apple Reportedly Developing Smaller 13-inch OLED MacBook Air

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Apple is working on a slightly smaller MacBook Air with a 13.4-inch OLED display (via MacRumors).

Apple’s current generation MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch LCD panel, meaning this rumoured MacBook Air will only have a 0.2-inch smaller OLED display.

Young further believes that Apple is unlikely to introduce an OLED MacBook Pro before 2026 since the suppliers won’t have sufficient notebook-optimized OLED display production capacity.

For the next 3 years or so, display suppliers will be focusing on producing OLED displays for tablets, such as the iPad Pro, says Young.

It has previously been reported that Apple plans to launch the MacBook Air and 11.1-inch/13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays as early as 2024.

Devices with OLED displays offer increased brightness and a much higher contrast ratio compared to those with LCD panels, while being more power-efficient.

Samsung Display is believed to have already started the development of OLED displays that will be used in the future MacBook Air.

Apple is also said to be working on 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by an upcoming M3 chip. Both versions are reportedly in the works with codenames J513 and J515.