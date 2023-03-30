Apple Reportedly Developing Smaller 13-inch OLED MacBook Air

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Apple is working on a slightly smaller MacBook Air with a 13.4-inch OLED display (via MacRumors).

MBA

Apple’s current generation MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch LCD panel, meaning this rumoured MacBook Air will only have a 0.2-inch smaller OLED display.

Young further believes that Apple is unlikely to introduce an OLED MacBook Pro before 2026 since the suppliers won’t have sufficient notebook-optimized OLED display production capacity.

For the next 3 years or so, display suppliers will be focusing on producing OLED displays for tablets, such as the iPad Pro, says Young.

Mb air

It has previously been reported that Apple plans to launch the MacBook Air and 11.1-inch/13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays as early as 2024.

Devices with OLED displays offer increased brightness and a much higher contrast ratio compared to those with LCD panels, while being more power-efficient.

Samsung Display is believed to have already started the development of OLED displays that will be used in the future MacBook Air.

Apple is also said to be working on 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by an upcoming M3 chip. Both versions are reportedly in the works with codenames J513 and J515.

Other articles in the category: News

Telesat’s Satellite Internet Plan Stumbles Amid Canada’s $1.44 Billion Backing

Ottawa-based Telesat revealed in its annual report this week that its Lightspeed satellite constellation project has been significantly delayed, potentially jeopardizing its authorization to operate in Canada and the United States. The company has not yet secured the necessary financing for the satellite network, which aims to provide internet connections for commercial customers. Back in...
Gary Ng
4 mins ago

Apple TV+ ‘Big Beasts’ Docuseries to Celebrate Earth Day [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has announced the global premiere of its 10-part documentary series "Big Beasts," set to debut on April 21, 2023, in celebration of Earth Day. Narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, the series comes from the acclaimed creative team behind the Apple TV+ award-winning docuseries "Tiny World,” explained Apple on Thursday. Filmed over...
Gary Ng
31 mins ago