Apple to Launch New iMac, Mac Pro, and More in 2023: Report

In this week’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman detailed the range of new Macs he expects Apple to launch in 2023.

According to the renowned analyst, Apple is gearing up to unveil its next iMac later this year. Gurman said that the refreshed desktop Mac, successor to the M1-powered iMac from 2021, is at “an advanced stage of development” and has already entered engineering validation testing (EVT).

Apple is reportedly developing two models of the new iMac, codenamed J433 and J434. Per Gurman, the next iMac iteration will get an upgrade to one of Apple’s newer M-series chips, possibly the M3, while maintaining the same 24-inch display size and colour options as its predecessor.

The Apple oracle went on to note that Apple’s next iMac could go into production in about three months’ time and start shipping in the second half of the year at the earliest.

Gurman didn’t have any news to share about a rumoured iMac Pro with Apple Silicon, but he did say that Apple has more Mac models in the works for this year.

Aside from the iMac, Apple is scheduled to launch about three new Macs between late spring and summer, I’m told. Those three models are likely to be the first 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J515), the first Mac Pro with homegrown Apple chips (J180) and an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).

Apple has long been rumoured to be developing a 15-inch MacBook Air, and it looks like the company could debut it soon. The company will supposedly also update the 13-inch MacBook Air at the same time.

While Gurman isn’t entirely sure what the upcoming MacBook Air models will run under the hood, he said that sticking with the M2 chip could put them at risk of becoming “outdated” quickly after release.

What’s more, Apple already put out a 13-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip last year, further reducing the chances of the tech giant reusing the same chip for this year’s models. As such, Gurman said that the company could outfit at least one of the new MacBook Pro models — the 13-incher, perhaps — with its next-generation M3 chip.

According to Gurman, we’re also slated to finally get an Apple Silicon Mac Pro later this year to kind of round out Apple’s transition to its in-house processors (we’re still missing an Apple Silicon iMac Pro). The first Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is expected to boast an M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU and 76 graphics cores, along with a minimum of 192 GB of Unified Memory.

Which of Apple’s rumoured upcoming Macs are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments below.