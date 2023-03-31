1Password Chrome Extension Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

If you are currently using the 1Password classic extension for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Brave, it is important to know that it will soon no longer be supported due to a change in Google’s support for Manifest V2, according to AgileBits, makers of the password manager.

This means that you will need to upgrade to 1Password 8 for Mac or Windows and get the 1Password extension in your browser to continue filling and saving in your browser.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Upgrade to 1Password 8 for Mac or Windows

To ensure that you can continue to use 1Password with the updated browser extensions, you need to upgrade to 1Password 8 for Mac or Windows. This version of 1Password is compatible with the latest browser extensions, so you won’t have any issues using the app and the extension together.

Step 2: Get 1Password in your browser

Once you have upgraded to 1Password 8, you need to get the 1Password extension in your browser. You can do this by going to the 1Password website and downloading the appropriate extension for your browser. The extensions are available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Safari.

Step 3: Remove the 1Password classic extension

After you have installed the new 1Password extension, you need to remove the old 1Password classic extension from your browser. This will ensure that you don’t have any conflicts between the two extensions.

Step 4: Upgrade to 1Password 8 for Safari (if applicable)

If you are using Safari and 1Password 7 for Mac, you will need to upgrade to 1Password 8 and get the 1Password extension for Safari.

If your Mac has an older version of macOS and you cannot upgrade to 1Password 8, you can keep using the browser extension for Safari that’s included with 1Password 7 for Mac.

For those using 1Password 7 for Mac, the sudden loss of the classic Chrome extension is a pain in the arse, as it was a quick and easy way to autofill your logins and access credit cards and more. With the extension gone, you can’t even right-click to access 1Password. You’ll need to manually copy and paste login and password info from the main Mac app.

Those looking to make the plunge into the next version of 1Password, click here to make the switch.