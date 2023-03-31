Apple Refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max in Canada Now Available

Apple has launched sales of refurbished unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max units in Canada for the first time, as of Friday.

As of writing, colours include the newer Alpine Green, Gold, Silver, Graphite and Sierra Blue, with capacities 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB available for purchase.

Prices start from $1,189 for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, $1,319 for 256GB, $1,549 for 512GB and $1,779 for the 1TB model.

A 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max currently starts at $1,549, so with this refurbished predecessor you’re saving $360.

With minimal changes over the past few years for the iPhone, it’s starting to make sense to buy last year’s model when they hit the refurbished store to save some cash.

Delivery times are showing as soon as April 10 for free shipping to our B.C. address, while in-store pickup at an Apple Store is also available.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was released in September 2021 and has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion, A15 Bionic chip with 16-core Neural Engine, and video playback of up to 28 hours.

Additionally, the phone comes equipped with 5G, Gigabit LTE, and 802.11ax Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, NFC with reader mode, and Face ID.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras include a 12MP telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide cameras, digital zoom up to 15x, 4K video recording, and 1080p HD video recording capabilities. The phone weighs 8.46 ounces and has a thickness of 0.30 inches.

Apple’s refurbished store launched iPhone 12 Pro Max sales back in December. There are placeholders for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro, so it’s likely these models may appear in the refurbished store as well sometime in the future.

Click here to jump on a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max on Apple.ca.

Thanks Max!