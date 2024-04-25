Live NHL Games to Stream on Prime Video in Canada

Amazon Canada, Rogers, and the NHL have announced a two-year agreement to stream live Monday night NHL games exclusively on Prime Video for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

This is the NHL’s first-ever exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only service in Canada, showcasing all national regular-season Monday night games in English. Of course, it’s only for Prime member subscribers.

“Rogers’ partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnet’s leadership as the number one sports media brand in Canada,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media, on Thursday. “Today’s content ecosystem is evolving, and we’re really pleased to work with Amazon to continue to grow the game and help hockey fans watch games when and where they want.”

“With Prime Monday Night Hockey, we’re offering our customers even more from their Prime membership,” said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Recently, Sportsnet debuted on Prime Video Channels in Canada at the start of the 2023-24 hockey season. The NHL has also been an Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers since 2021, using the service to bring advanced in-game analytics and video highlights for fans.

“Amazon has consistently demonstrated excellence in presenting sports on Prime Video, enhancing viewer experience through innovative features. This partnership is part of our ongoing strategy to reach new audiences and provide robust NHL content on multiple streaming platforms,” said David Proper, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Media & International Strategy.

Rogers signed a massive 12-year deal for NHL broadcasting rights in 2013, and the agreement lasts two more years (update: two more years, not one). Expect a huge bidding process for NHL rights in Canada ahead of the deal expiry.

The companies say more details will be coming in the future, such as information about the broadcast, on-air broadcasters and production specifics.