TekSavvy Slams Minister for Approving ‘Anti-Competitive’ Rogers-Shaw Merger

John Quintet
6 seconds ago

TekSavvy expressed its disappointment in the decision of Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne to approve the Rogers-Shaw merger and related sale of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor’s Vidéotron.

The company claims that the decision disregards unlawful Rogers-Vidéotron agreements and the ongoing investigation by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) into anticompetitive wholesale agreements.

TekSavvy has challenged the agreements after Rogers agreed to grant Vidéotron access to its broadband network at rates lower than the CRTC’s regulated rates.

“The Minister approved this anticompetitive merger despite the CRTC’s ongoing investigation,” said Peter Nowak, TekSavvy’s Vice-President of Insight and Engagement. “In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, this decision further consolidates Canada’s telecom market and guarantees even higher prices for consumers.”

TekSavvy has long been advocating that federal approval for the merger must be based on enacting the CRTC’s 2019 decision to lower regulated wholesale rates. However, the minister declined to implement the CRTC decision last May, and instead supported higher rates as requested by Rogers, Shaw, Vidéotron, and others, it says.

This merger is only the latest in the telecom sector’s rapid “ongoing collapse of competition,” says Teksavvy, citing Bell’s acquisition of Ebox, Distributel and Primus, Vidéotron’s purchase of V-Media, Telus’s acquisition of Start.ca and Altima, and Cogeco’s acquisition of Oxio, among others.

TekSavvy says it hopes that the CRTC’s investigation will result in meaningful action that will stop “further dismantling of competition in the telecom market.”

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Senator Criticizes Rogers-Shaw Merger, Blames Competition Commissioner

Independent Canadian senator Colin Deacon has criticized today's approval of the Rogers-Shaw merger, saying that the conditions and penalties imposed on the deal would not be necessary if Canada's Competition Act did not favour oligopolies. He argues that the Competition Commissioner in Canada lacks the same powers as their counterparts in other G7 countries, which...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Rogers-Shaw Merger Approved by Minister, Decision Blasted by Critics

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced on Friday morning he has approved the Rogers-Shaw merger, to nobody’s surprise. “Today, I am informing Canadians that I have secured on their behalf unprecedent and legally binding commitments from Rogers and Videotron. And, after imposing strict conditions, the spectrum...
Gary Ng
6 hours ago

Rogers-Shaw Merger Decision to Be Announced by Feds on Friday

The Globe and Mail reports that Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to announce his decision regarding Rogers' $20-billion acquisition of Shaw on Friday morning. Two unidentified sources claim the announcement is related to the minister's review of the takeover, set to take place tomorrow at 8:30 am EDT. ISED...
John Quintet
18 hours ago