Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from April 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
For a limited time, get the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB for the price of the 128 GB model, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.
Ongoing deals:
Limited-time offer: When you keep the phone you already have, you automatically get a bonus 5 GB and a $11 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
Take advantage of lower prices on some Samsung Galaxy S23 and Z series devices, with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit.
Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
All-Inclusive Canada-France 30 GB and 55 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $75/month, or for $60/month when combined with an Internet plan.
Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month, excluding the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.
Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.
Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Get $15/month off on the 5G Infinite plans in Quebec, or $5/month off on the 5G Mobile plans in other regions, when you bring your own phone.
Get 5G Home Internet for $50/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $5/mo for 24 months on select plans, with financing and Save & Return when you return your device within 2 years.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 credit towards a new device with financing when you trade in any device, on a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get 1000 International Long Distance minutes on select plans.
Ongoing deals:
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.
Get the Google Pixel 8 for $578 over 48 months at 0% interest when you trade in your Google Pixel 6. Equal Payment Plan opt-in and a Rogers credit card are required. (Excluding Quebec)
5G mobile plans starting at $44/mo when you bring your own phone in Quebec or at $65/mo in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.
Save up to $50/mo when you add a line! Customers with existing Mobile and Home services can save up to $50/mo when they add a line on Rogers Infinite plans.
For a limited time, the 5G Infinite Premium plan includes roaming in the Caribbean, Mexico and the U.S. at no additional cost for up to 90 days per calendar year.
Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Student plans starting from $44/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $44/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Savings of up to $505 on Google Pixel 8. Save up to $355 with Bring It Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $150 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Galaxy S24, Telus will plant a tree and you save $638 over 24 months with Bring-it-Back. Plus, double the impact with a bonus tree when you trade in your current device.
$350 trade-in bonus when activating or renewing a Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment plan and when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch for $0 upfront. Save $480 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Get a Watch Series 9 during activation and share your phone’s data for $15/month.
Ongoing deals:
Save big with plans starting at $44 per month with 50GB of 5G data in Quebec or $65 per month in other regions, when you bring your own device.
Receive unlimited nationwide calling and SMS for free for two years, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: BONUS365.
Save $1,314 with Bring-It-Back on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $340 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Save up to $580 on the iPhone 15. Save $290 over 24 months with Bring-it-Back. Plus, get up to $290 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront.
Upgrade and save up to $590 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device and activate or renew on a 2 year plan.
Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.
Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.
Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and enjoy the AirPods Pro 2 free. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get 2GB of Bonus Data when signing up with Auto-Pay with $34 (Includes 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date) & $40/mo 4G Plans in QC
Get 500MB with $22/mo 4G Data, Talk & Text and with $25/mo (Includes 24GB bonus data/month for 12 months as of your First Anniversary Date) & with $29/mo (Includes 30GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date) in QC
Get 60GB of Data and Unlimited US Calling for $34 in QC
Get 500MB with $25 3G Data, Talk & Text and with $29 4G Data, Talk & Text (Includes 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months) in ON
Get 2GB with auto pay with $34 & $40 4G Data, Talk & Text in ON
Halifax-based Eastlink has launched easyTab Flex, essentially a leasing program for smartphones, similar to what’s already available from Rogers, Telus and Bell. Eastlink says the program offers the "lowest device pricing with the best plan price.” You essentially make 24 month payments for your new smartphone, then either return the phone after two years, just...
Earlier this week, the federal government released its Budget 2024, which aims to lower junk fees on cellphone bills when customers are trying to switch carriers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s account on X continues to post random tidbits from the proposed budget, and yesterday’s latest ended up getting slammed with angry replies. "We’ve cut the...
