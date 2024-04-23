Eastlink Launches easyTab Flex for iPhone 15 and More

Halifax-based Eastlink has launched easyTab Flex, essentially a leasing program for smartphones, similar to what’s already available from Rogers, Telus and Bell.

Eastlink says the program offers the “lowest device pricing with the best plan price.” You essentially make 24 month payments for your new smartphone, then either return the phone after two years, just pay back the easyTab Flex Deferred Amount.

“As we continue to elevate our mobile experience, we continue to take our lead from our customers who have been clear about the level of flexibility and value they want from their provider,” said Jeff Gillham, CEO Eastlink, in a statement. “It’s that customer-centric thinking that’s led to a product that we are proud to say can’t be beat with the absolute best value in all of the markets we serve.”

Eastlink says easyTab Flex makes a wider selection of devices more affordable for customers, including the likes of Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series, along with the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

For example, a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $49.83/month for 24 months on easyTab Flex. Compared to easyTab financing, the latter costs $69.42/month. You’ll need a minimum $55/month plan for easyTab Flex.

In this case, if you keep the phone after 24 months, you need pay back the upfront discount of $471 (based on the $1,666 device cost from Eastlink). Or just give the phone back (you will have paid $1,195 over two years). You get a lower device payment but of course there’s always a catch.

For smartphones that are returned, Eastlink says they are refurbished and repurposed or recycled.