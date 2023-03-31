More Zellers Stores Opening April 4 in BC, Quebec and More

Zellers has announced more store openings outside its initial launch in Ontario and Alberta earlier this month, as OG Zeddy’s cross-country comeback continues.

New store openings in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Saskatchewan are set to debut on April 4, located within Hudson’s Bay retail locations, said the company on Friday. Again, it’s unfortunate there are no Zellers pop ups on Vancouver Island in B.C.

The Place Rosemère Zellers location will open on April 27.

Zellers.ca has already attracted significant interest from customers across Canada, says the company. It’s unclear if “the lowest price is the law” is still in effect.

The Zellers Diners on Wheels will also be back on the road soon and will visit these new locations over a series of days.

British Columbia

7 Oaks Shopping Centre (Abbotsford)

Aberdeen Mall (Kamloops)

Guildford Town Centre (Surrey)

Vancouver Downtown

Nova Scotia

Mayflower Shopping Mall (Sydney)

Micmac Mall (Dartmouth)

Quebec

Carrefour de l’Estrie (Sherbrooke)

Galeries d’Anjou (Ville d’Anjou)

Les Galeries de la Capital (Quebec City)

Les Promenades Gatineau (Gatineau)

**Place Rosemère (Rosemère) will open April 27

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza (Saskatoon)

Manitoba

St. Vital Centre (Winnipeg)

Have you visited a Zellers yet in your area? What did you think?