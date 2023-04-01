iPhone Weather Widget Not Working in iOS 16.4 for Some

Nehal Malik
10 mins ago

Image: @MarkKennedyQW on Twitter

Some iPhone users appear to be facing an issue with the Weather app where the home screen widget doesn’t load or display any data, as pointed out by iPhone in Canada reader Mark Kennedy (@MarkKennedyQW) over on Twitter.

For those affected, the Weather widget on the home screen simply says “No weather data.” According to Kennedy, the widget originally refreshed and worked as intended after opening the Weather app, but that no longer works either.

This seems to be a widespread issue with iOS 16.4, which Apple started rolling out to the public earlier this week, but not everyone is affected. Even though we found that Weather was working fine on our devices, many users replied to Kennedy’s original tweet to report the same problem.

While some users are having trouble getting the Weather widget to work altogether, others reported the problem as being intermittent. According to one user, connecting to a VPN supposedly fixes the issue.

The official Apple Support Twitter account acknowledged the issue, replying to Kennedy’s tweet and suggesting powering your iPhone off and then back on again to see if that refreshes the Weather widget.

In a separate tweet, Apple Support noted that the company is already investigating the issue. While the tech giant is yet to provide a timeline for a potential fix, it now lists the Weather app as undergoing a performance issue on its System Status page. “Weather may be slow or unavailable,” the System Status page notes.

At the beginning of this year, Apple officially retired the Dark Sky weather app that it acquired well over two years ago.

…developing, refresh for updates

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max in Canada Now Available

Apple has launched sales of refurbished unlocked iPhone 13 Pro Max units in Canada for the first time, as of Friday. As of writing, colours include the newer Alpine Green, Gold, Silver, Graphite and Sierra Blue, with capacities 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB available for purchase. Prices start from $1,189 for the 128GB iPhone 13...
Gary Ng
15 hours ago

Twitter Source Code Released on GitHub for Transparency

Twitter's move to open source much of its code is part of its effort to foster transparency and build trust with its users, customers, and the general public, says Elon Musk’s company. "At Twitter 2.0, we believe that we have a responsibility, as the town square of the internet, to make our platform transparent," said...
Gary Ng
20 hours ago