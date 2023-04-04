Canada Investigates ChatGPT Over Privacy Concerns

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada on Tuesday announced it has initiated an investigation into OpenAI, the company responsible for the AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.

The probe comes in response to a complaint alleging that the chatbot collects, uses, and discloses personal information without obtaining consent.

“AI technology and its effects on privacy is a priority for my Office,” said Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne, who emphasized the importance of addressing the implications of AI technology on privacy.

“We need to keep up with – and stay ahead of – fast-moving technological advances, and that is one of my key focus areas as Commissioner,” added Dufresne.

As the investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT is currently ongoing, no further details are available at the moment, said the privacy commissioner.

In late March, Industry, Science and Technology Minister François-Philippe Champagne called for an urgent meeting with Canada’s AI Advisory Council to discuss the country’s next steps in ensuring the responsible use of AI.

It now appears we are seeing the result of that meeting, with the privacy commissioner now investigating OpenAI and ChatGPT, which has reached GPT-4, the newest language model powering the system used by well over 100 million users.

