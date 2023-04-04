PlayStation Launches New Accessiblity Tags on PlayStation 5’s Store

Sony is launching an array of Accessibility Tags for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games on the PlayStation 5′ PS Store. Users will now be able to search and compare Accessibility Tags in order to fit their needs as a player.

Rolling out this week, players will be able more convieniently see if a particular game offers the accessbility features they may require. Accessibility Tags can be found in a dropdown menu for a particular game and boast over 50 options across six different categories.

As revealed by the company via the PlayStation Blog, Accessibility Tags cover Visual, Audio, Subtitle and caption, Control, Gameplay, and Online communication categories. For instance, players can now see if a game offers large text, screen reader, options to change subtitle size, button remapping, skippable puzzles, and voice chat transcriptions.

Accessibility Tags are said to be gradually releasing throughout the week for players. At launch, this accessbility feature will be supported by a variety of games including:

Days Gone

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

God of War

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Sony states that it is “collaborating with a wide range of developers” and expects to impliment Accessibility Tags within the game hub of more comes ” in the coming weeks and months.”

PlayStation has been a leader in the accessibility space with more of its premiere studios leveraging accessibility options, enabling more players to experience thier games. The Last of Us Part II has been largely recognized for going beyond the norm in terms of accessibility option, of which the game provides more then 60. God of War Ragnarök has also been given similar praise for its 70+ accessbility features.

In January, Sony revealed Project Leonardo, its accessibility controller. During CES 2023, the company detailed the controller which is in development. It’s said the controller includes a multitudew of swappable components, remappable features, and is made to look as a flying saucer.