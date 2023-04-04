Rogers Sends First Email to Shaw Customers, Outlines What’s Coming

With the Rogers acquisition of Shaw complete as of yesterday, the companies wasted no time in addressing customers on what’s coming next.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rogers sent its first email to Shaw customers, outlining expectations for the new transition, according to an email seen by iPhone in Canada.

“Rogers and Shaw are now one company and we want to welcome you to Rogers!” begins the email.

“To start, thank you for your business. It is an honour to serve you. Please know we will work hard to earn your loyalty and deliver innovative services you can rely on,” said the email that now adorns the new Rogers together with Shaw logo.

Rogers says there will be no immediate changes to accounts, but there will be “benefits” coming from the $26 billion merger.

These include expanded coverage thanks to a five-year investment that will expand fibre internet, upgrades to 5G networks and further expansion of wireless and high speed to rural, remote, and Indigenous areas.

Rogers says also coming are “affordable services”, saying its Connected for Success program for eligible low-income households will expand to 2.5 million eligible Canadians.

When it comes to charities, Rogers will continue to sponsor the Shaw Charity Classic and also help various organizations in B.C. and Alberta.

“We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks and months,” says Rogers, noting account and billing information will stay the same. “Thank you again for your business. We look forward to serving you,” concludes the warm and fuzzy email.

With Shaw’s Freedom Mobile now part of Videotron, the latter told customers yesterday to expect a 10% data bonus on their wireless plans soon.