Rogers Tops List of Most Complained-About Telecom, Says CCTS Report

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) has released its 2022-23 Mid-Year Report, revealing a 12% increase in customer complaints received by Canadian telecom and TV providers between August 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023.

According to the report, wireless services received the highest number of complaints at nearly 55%, followed by internet (26%), TV (10%), and local phone services (9%).

For the first time since the CCTS was created in 2007, Rogers became the most complained-about service provider, accounting for 17.4% of all complaints accepted. The company saw a significant increase in complete loss of service issues, resulting in a surge in customer complaints. This was likely due to the company’s major nationwide network outage last year. Rogers-owned Fido took 11.9% of complaints in fifth place.

Bell followed closely behind, accounting for 14.9% of all complaints. The company said in a statement on Tuesday it saw a 6% drop in complaints, seeing a decline 16% year-over-year. “I want to thank #TeamBell for their unwavering commitment to keep Canadians connected. I am extremely proud of our progress,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

The report also showed that TELUS and Koodo saw a significant increase in the number of complaints filed by their customers, accounting for 13% and 11.9% of all complaints, respectively.

Freedom Mobile, now under the Videotron brand, took 6.5% of complaints, while the latter was at 3.4%.

Customers often reported a problem of service providers not disclosing important information, which resulted in a “mismatch” between their expectations and the actual service received.

“Ensuring that customers receive and understand all of the information needed to make informed purchasing decisions about phone, internet and TV services remains a problem,” said CCTS Commissioner and CEO, Howard Maker. He noted that the issue of non-disclosure of important information remains a problem in the industry. “Being fully informed is the best protection that a consumer can have to avoid confusion and frustration.”

The CCTS is a non-profit organization that offers free and impartial assistance to Canadian customers who have complaints regarding their telecommunications and television services. The organization has resolved over 150,000 complaints since its inception 15 years ago, with most complaints resolved within 30 days.