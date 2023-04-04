Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Free Games: Minecraft Legends, NHL 23, and More

Microsoft has just unveiled its lineup of free game downloads coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers during the month of April, including Minecraft Legends.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription allows users to access to a rotating catalog of over 100 games, including first-party titles. A new Friends & Family plan is also expected to roll out soon.

Subscribers also get to enjoy new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, indie blockbusters, and many more.

Check out the newly announced free games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available Now

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero.

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

Join The Mobile Trench Brigade and protect humanity from the evil Monovision menace in this Tower Defense Shooter from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions.

Use a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to turn the tide of war in our favor.

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant.

Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance.

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

The piglins are threatening to consume the Overworld. Are you the hero this gentle land needs?

Explore lush biomes to make alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then face the piglins in epic battles.

NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13

It’s time to grab your friends, hit the ice, and make history.

Experience the most connected Chel yet with the addition of women’s players in Ultimate Team and cross-platform matchmaking.

Other DLC / Game updates available now on Xbox Game Pass include the following: