How to Watch: Stream the 2023 Masters Live and for Free

The 2023 Masters Tournament is set to kick off on Thursday at August National golf course in Georgia, bringing back one of the most prestigious golf majors—and Tigers Woods.

If you’re looking to stream the 2023 Masters golf tournament in Canada the TV and streaming rights belong to Bell Media.

How to watch a live stream of the 2023 Masters? For starters, the opening rounds on Thursday and Friday will be available on TSN only, while players that make the cut to the weekend will be aired live on TSN and CTV.

Masters Round 1, Thursday, April 6: TSN 1/2/3/4/5; TSN+

Masters Round 2, Friday, April 7: TSN 1/2/3/4/5; TSN+

Masters Round 3, Thursday, April 8: TSN 1/2/3/4/5, TSN+ & CTV

Masters Round 4, Thursday, April 9: TSN 1/2/3/4/5, TSN+ & CTV

Notable Canadians playing at the 2023 Masters include Corey Conners, hot off his recent Valero Texas Open win. Conners tied for 6th last year. Also playing is former Masters champion, Mike Weir (winners get a lifetime exemption into the tournament), playing on the 20th anniversary of his historic win back in 2003. Other Canadians include Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson will also be playing at the Masters.

The TSN+ streaming service will also feature select holes throughout the tournament, but full coverage will require a TV subscription. TSN also offers 1-month of streaming for $19.99, and an annual plan at $199.90.

For those with a VPN service such as ExpressVPN, you can watch and stream the 2023 Masters tournament for free, by setting your location to Australia and tuning into 9Now on the web and in its mobile app.

You can also catch some Masters coverage with the tournament’s official apps for iOS and Android, allowing fans to track each shot and also watch replays.