Kobo Elipsa 2E eReader Unveiled with Improved Stylus

Rakuten Kobo has unveiled the Kobo Elipsa 2E on Wednesday, a refresh that now includes an improved stylus–the Kobo Stylus 2–to allow readers to better write notes and jot ideas right on the display.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E has a 10.3″ glare-free e-ink touchscreen and ComfortLight PRO to minimize blue light and eye strain. It has 32GB of storage, weeks of battery life on a single charge, and an 85% recycled plastic exterior, including 10% ocean-bound plastic, as part of its eco-friendly footprint. The device is not waterproof, so stay away from the pool.

“Kobo Elipsa 2E is the latest step in our journey to make reading lives better, bridging gaps between print and digital books, and offering an unparalleled reading experience,” said Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo. He added that the upgraded Kobo Stylus 2 creates a superior reading experience for nonfiction fans, who can now mark up text and engage with content more effectively.

The included Kobo Stylus 2, now has an improved and faster writing experience. Its ergonomic design, rechargeable battery, and easy-to-use eraser and highlighter buttons make it handy for readers to jot notes and ideas. The stylus magnetically attaches to the top of the e-reader, like an Apple Pencil 2 attaching to an iPad Pro.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E SleepCover, made from 97% recycled plastic, provides an eco-friendly option to protect the device while also conserving battery life.

This e-reader appears to be directly aimed at Amazon’s Kindle Scribe, which also includes a stylus. However, the Kindle Scribe 32GB is priced slightly lower at $479.99, while a 16GB entry version is available for $459.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E is available for pre-order today for $499.99 in Canada and launches on April 19. There’s a free $25 Kobo eGift card with pre-orders.