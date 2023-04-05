You Can Now Play Facebook Games During Messenger Video Calls

Facebook Gaming has today announced users can now play their favorite games during video calls on Messenger on iOS, Android, and the web.

Using this new shared experience, you can easily play games with your friends and family while on a Messenger video call on your smartphone or desktop.

This allows users to “deepen connections with friends and family by engaging in conversations and gameplay at the same time,” notes Facebook.

Currently, there are 14 free-to-play games available in Messenger video calls on iOS, Android, and the web, with no downloads or installs required.

Facebook Games include a variety of titles, including the following:

Card Wars by Bombay Play

by Bombay Play Exploding Kittens by Coatsink

by Coatsink Mini Golf FRVR by FRVR

by FRVR Words With Friends by Zynga

Each game supports a different number of players, but most games can be played with just two people.

Here’s how to play games during Messenger video calls:

Start a video call on Messenger Tap the group mode button in the center Now tap on the “Play” icon You can then browse through the games library to start playing

To learn more about Facebook Gaming in Messenger, visit this link.