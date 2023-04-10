Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: How it Was Designed, Packaged and More [VIDEOS]

John Quintet
14 hours ago

sonos era packaging

Sonos on Monday shared a new video detailing how the packaging for its newest Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers was created, with sustainability in mind.

“When it came to designing an unboxing experience for Era 300 and Era 100, sustainability remained top of mind every step of the way. The result is an unboxing experience that uses 100% FSC-certified paper materials and a significant increase in recycled plastics,” explains Director of Packaging Experience, Michelle Enright.

The Era 300’s plastic cushion and handle and ties were all replaced with paper materials, while still being able to withstand the heavier weight of the speaker and also bumps during transit. Sonos also increased the use of recycled plastics for the Era 300, offering a unique clip system to unlock the box.

YouTube video

The Sonos unboxing experience is similar to Apple’s as everything is uniquely packed together, making for a satisfying experience.

Read our reviews of these new Sonos speakers below:

Other recent videos shared by Sonos include the making of its Era 300 and Era 100, when it comes to design and acoustics. Check them out below:

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

Click here to visit the Sonos website to buy the new Era 300 and Era 100.

