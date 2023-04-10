YouTube Premium Unveils New Features, Including Crispier 1080p HD on iOS

Summary:

YouTube Premium is getting new features said Google on Monday.

The subscription service now has 80 million subscribers and trial users.

Some new iOS features include 1080p HD and SharePlay coming soon.

YouTube Premium has unveiled new features for its 80 million subscribers and trial users and detailed the new features available today for the subscription service.

Queue Your Favourites on Mobile Devices

YouTube Premium now lets you regain control over your viewing experience by queuing videos on your phone or tablet. Jump from a music video to your favourite YouTube series seamlessly. Premium users now have access to expanded queuing options on mobile devices.

Shared Viewing on Android and iOS

Enjoy watching YouTube videos with friends and family through Meet Live Sharing on Android devices. Premium users can host Google Meet sessions where all attendees, both Premium and free users, can watch videos together. Soon, this feature will roll out for FaceTime users on iOS via SharePlay.

Seamless Cross-Device Viewing

You can now switch between devices without losing your place in a video. Now available on Android, iOS, and Web, Premium members can continue watching YouTube videos where they left off on any device, ensuring a seamless experience, says Google.

Enjoy YouTube Offline with Smart Downloads

Smart Downloads now automatically adds recommended videos to your library for offline viewing while you’re connected to Wi-Fi. This is helpful when you’re travelling and want to load up on videos with suggestions. This is a feature we’ve seen in apps such as Netflix.

Experience Enhanced Video Quality on iOS

In the coming weeks, YouTube Premium will launch an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality on iOS, with an experiment coming to the Web soon. This improved 1080p quality will appear extra crisp and clear, perfect for sports or gaming videos. Who doesn’t love higher-quality videos?

YouTube Premium is available in Canada with a one-month free trial, then $11.99 CAD per month, or $119.99 CAD per year. A family plan (5 members) is available for $22.99 CAD per month, while a student plan is available for $6.99 per month.

The subscription service includes ad-free and background play, offline downloads and also access to YouTube Music Premium.