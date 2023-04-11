Bell MTS Announces Broadband Expansion in Manitoba

Gary Ng
8 hours ago

Bell Canada Bell MTS connecting Manitobans to new economic oppor

Summary:

  • Bell MTS unveils broadband expansion in six Manitoba communities.
  • Expansion offers high-speed fibre connections and access to Fibe TV.
  • Over $1.3 billion invested by Bell MTS since 2017 in broadband infrastructure.

Bell MTS has revealed plans to extend its broadband network in Manitoba, connecting more communities to economic opportunities with all-fibre connections in locations such as East St. Paul, Gimli, Headingley, Ste. Anne, Teulon, and West St. Paul.

The Tuesday announcement was made at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon, as part of Bell’s vision for a more inclusive Canada supported by increased investment in national next-generation networks.

Fully funded by Bell, the broadband expansion program offers 100% fibre connections with download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, along with access to Fibe TV and other Bell MTS services.

“As we continue to make major investments in improving and expanding our broadband infrastructure in Manitoba and across the country, we look forward to working collaboratively with public policy makers to ensure fewer Canadians are left behind as we build more inclusive, connected communities for all of us,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, in a statement.

Since 2017, Bell MTS has invested over $1.3 billion in capital expenditures to bring quality connections to more Manitobans, while accelerating the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G, and Wireless Home Internet networks it says.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell Slams TTC for Rogers Subway Network without Open Bidding [u]

In a late announcement on Monday evening, Rogers announced it had acquired BAI Canada, thusly taking over control of Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway networks, including cellular and Wi-Fi. The news came as critics had blasted the TTC and its lack of cellular coverage from the ‘Big 3’ for rider safety, aside from Freedom Mobile....
Gary Ng
7 hours ago

MyBell App Debuts Wi-Fi Checkup Feature for Home Internet

Bell has updated its MyBell iOS app to debut a new feature called Wi-Fi checkup for home internet customers. According to Bell, internet customers in Ontario and Quebec "can now easily monitor their home Wi-Fi and make sure it works at its best with features like performance indicators, real-time diagnostics and guided troubleshooting." Bell Fibe...
Gary Ng
5 days ago