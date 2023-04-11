Bell MTS Announces Broadband Expansion in Manitoba

Summary:

Bell MTS has revealed plans to extend its broadband network in Manitoba, connecting more communities to economic opportunities with all-fibre connections in locations such as East St. Paul, Gimli, Headingley, Ste. Anne, Teulon, and West St. Paul.

The Tuesday announcement was made at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon, as part of Bell’s vision for a more inclusive Canada supported by increased investment in national next-generation networks.

Fully funded by Bell, the broadband expansion program offers 100% fibre connections with download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, along with access to Fibe TV and other Bell MTS services.

“As we continue to make major investments in improving and expanding our broadband infrastructure in Manitoba and across the country, we look forward to working collaboratively with public policy makers to ensure fewer Canadians are left behind as we build more inclusive, connected communities for all of us,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, in a statement.

Since 2017, Bell MTS has invested over $1.3 billion in capital expenditures to bring quality connections to more Manitobans, while accelerating the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G, and Wireless Home Internet networks it says.