Free Steve Jobs Book ‘Make Something Wonderful’ Now Available

Summary

The new book “Make Something Wonderful” offers insight into Steve Jobs’ life and work.

The curated collection includes speeches, interviews, and previously unreleased material.

Available as a custom web experience, on Apple Books, through the Libby app, or as a downloadable file.

“Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words” is a free newly released book that offers an unparalleled look into the life and work of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The collection, curated by Leslie Berlin and featuring an introduction by Laurene Powell Jobs, contains speeches, interviews, and correspondence from Jobs, including previously unreleased material, with 194 total pages.

The book delves into Jobs’ perspectives on his childhood, his experiences with Apple, his time at Pixar and NeXT, and his eventual return to the company that he co-founded.

Designed to inspire readers to create their own “wonderful somethings,” the book is available as a custom web experience by former Apple design chief Jony Ive’s LoveFrom (including LoveFrom Serif font), on Apple Books, through participating libraries via the Libby app, or as a downloadable file for e-readers.

“Make Something Wonderful” encourages readers to engage with its content, take notes, add bookmarks, and debate its contents, hoping to inspire creativity and innovation.

The Steve Jobs Archive was launched back in September 2022 by his close friends and colleagues to preserve the Apple co-founder’s legacy. Jobs’ widow, revealed the archive during Vox Media’s Code conference after Apple’s September iPhone event last fall.