Uber Canada Earth Day Promo Offers 25% Off

To celebrate Earth Day this month, Uber is bringing Comfort Electric to Toronto and Montreal, allowing riders to tap a button and find a premium EV.

Comfort Electric, which debuted in Vancouver last year, is Uber Canada’s first all-electric rides product in the app, offering EVs like Tesla, Polestar, or Ford Mustang Mach-E.

From April 11-30, riders can also get up to 25% (up to $10) off two Comfort Electric trips with the code GOELECTRIC.

Meanwhile, Uber Canada is continuing its partnership with Hertz, which lets drivers sign up to rent Teslas on a weekly basis in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

This partnership also gives drivers an opportunity to try an electric vehicle as their primary rideshare vehicle and understand the benefits of going electric.

Since July 2022:

Over 1,600 drivers participated in this program and more than 700,000 fully electric trips were completed.

This totals over 7 million kilometers driven.

82% of drivers, in Canada, renting a Tesla through Hertz have never owned or driven an EV prior to this program.

Lastly, Uber has also renewed its partnership with Plug’n Drive, a non-profit committed to accelerating EV adoption in Canada.

Uber has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform in Canada, the US, and Europe by 2030, and globally by 2040. That means every single driver on the Uber platform needs to be in an EV.