How to Create Your Own Memory in Photos on iOS [VIDEO]

Apple has today shared a new video on its YouTube support channel explaining how you can turn your favorite photo album into a Memory.

Apple’s Photos app recognizes significant people, places, and events in your library, then presents them in curated collections called Memories.

You can also create your own Memories, customizing them with the music and look you like best, and share them with friends and family.

To begin creating your own Memory in Photos on your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Make sure your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch has the latest version of iOS or iPadOS installed. Go to the Albums tab and select the album, or go to the Library tab and tap Months or Days. Tap the More button, then tap Play Memory Movie. While the movie plays, tap the screen, then tap the More button. Tap Add to Favorites, then tap OK. Tap the Close button

You can easily change the length of a memory, change the title, as well as add and remove photos within a memory.

Watch the following video for a better idea of how to create your own Memory in the Photos app on an iPhone or iPad.