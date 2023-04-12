How to Create Your Own Memory in Photos on iOS [VIDEO]

Summary: Rogers won't stop its rivals from offering cell services on Toronto's subway system. Rogers will upgrade the subway's wireless network to provide 5G capacity over nine months and build a 5G network for the entire subway system in two years. Rogers CEO hopes to improve consumers' perception of the industry by emphasizing its value....
Summary: Vulnerability in Windows Common Log File System actively exploited by hackers Nokoyawa ransomware predominantly targets Windows servers of small and medium-sized businesses Microsoft's Patch Tuesday update includes a fix for almost 100 flaws Microsoft has addressed a zero-day vulnerability impacting all supported Windows versions, which researchers claim was exploited by hackers to carry out...
Summary: New app aims to streamline updates and improve connections between the Nation and its members Available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store Runs on Communikit, a platform specifically designed for Indigenous communities and organizations Mistawasis Nêhiyawak has launched a new mobile app to strengthen communication with its members across Canada....