New MONOPOLY GO! Game Released for iOS, Android [Free Download]

Scopely and Hasbro have today announced the global launch of their new free-to-play game MONOPOLY GO! for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

Monopoly has been a part of popular culture for more than 85 years, played by more than one billion people across generations and geographies.

Reimagining the iconic board game, MONOPOLY GO! blends classic gameplay with entirely new experiences and imaginative worlds to explore.

The game transports players into a rich universe filled with iconic Monopoly features and visuals, along with beautiful scenery and lively animations.

“Our Scopely Studios around the world have created a dynamic, visually beautiful, highly social experience designed to appeal to Monopoly purists and newcomers alike,” said company president Dudu Dahan.

Some of the highlights of the new MONOPOLY GO! game include:

Roll the dice to play the classic Monopoly board you know and love.

Collect colored Property Tile Sets to build Houses, then upgrade your Houses into Hotels to get even more rent from friends.

It features familiar faces such as Mr. Monopoly, and familiar spaces such as jail, Railroads, and everyone’s favorite money-maker GO.

Play with friends to take full advantage of new mini-games such as Community Chest – where your friends make you rich.

Gift Stickers to friends and get Stickers from friends in-game to complete your Sticker Collections and get rewards.

Meet familiar Monopoly characters along with new faces and new ways to get rich and own it all.

MONOPOLY GO! is created, live-operated, and published by Scopely, the game studio behind Scrabble Go, Marvel Strike Force, and more.

Download MONOPOLY GO! For iOS [App Store]

Download MONOPOLY GO! For Android [Google Play]