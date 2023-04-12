Pokémon Stadium Now Available to Play on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Pokémon Stadium is now available to play on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

Nintendo has added yet another beloved and classic N64 title to its subscription game service. Pokémon Stadium launched in North America in 2000 and is a 3D battle arena title focused on the original 151 roster carried over from Pokémon Blue, Pokémon Red, and Pokémon Yellow.

At the time of its release, Pokémon Stadium was a novel for players. The game utilized a Transfer Pak accessory that allowed players to store, organize, trade, and even battle their Pokémon from the handheld titles. It became one of the best-selling N64 games, selling one million copies within its first year. It even spawned a sequel, Pokémon Stadium 2, in 2001.

It’s worth noting that this version of Pokémon Stadium does not allow users to transfer their Pokémon. However, players can still use the available Pokémon within the game as their stock rosters. Rather than progress through a storyline, players must take on four “Cups”, which consist of 80 battles. In the end, players must compete in the Gym Leader Castle and ultimately battle the legendary Mewtwo.

Additionally, the game offers a number of minigames to complete as well as online play.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers monthly access to a growing roster of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles and Nintendo Switch DLC. An annual subscription is available in Canada for $63.99/year. Each month, Nintendo has been adding a new title to its service, including games like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and Metroid Fusion.

As of now, there’s no telling which game may arrive on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. At one point, Nintendo had a cadence of showing the run of titles to arrive on the service. However, following the conclusion of that “wave”, Nintendo has been revealing additional titles as a surprise. Traditionally, one new entry is rolled into the service each month.