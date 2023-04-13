Watch: Final Fantasy 16 Gameplay Footage on PS5 [VIDEO]

Sony has shared its State of Play for its highly anticipated Final Fantasy 16, set to launch on PS5 on June 22, 2023.

Today’s State of Play showcases a 25-minute video detailing gameplay from Final Fantasy XVI. You get a first look into party combat and new battles with Eikons.

During the recent State of Play event, a sneak peek of Clive’s Hideout, the base camp for the upcoming game, was unveiled. The footage showed Clive crafting items and practicing for upcoming battles.

Additionally, players can engage in side quests and Mob Hunts, where they can accept challenges from the Hunt Board and take on stronger enemies. The Hunt Board will feature the familiar face of Moogle from the series.

We also get to see some pretty intense battle scenes for the first time as well. The whole game just looks pretty awesome.

Check out the full 25-minute video of Final Fantasy 16 gameplay footage below in 4K: