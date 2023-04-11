Final Fantasy XVI: State of Play Event Coming April 13

Summary:

State of Play event on April 13 to provide an in-depth look at Final Fantasy XVI’s setting, Eikons, Dominants, and battle system.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch on PS5 on June 22.

This Thursday, April 13, fans of the highly anticipated action-RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, are in for a treat. Sony Interactive Entertainment has just announced that this week’s State of Play event will give an in-depth look at the game’s dark fantasy setting, powerful Eikons, Dominants, and the battle system that has been teased in previous trailers.

To catch all the exciting details, tune in live on Twitch or YouTube on April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST.

Final Fantasy XVI’s PS5 launch is set for June 22, which comes almost 2.5 years after the game was first announced in September 2020 at the PlayStation 5 Showcase. Check out the original Awakening Trailer below: