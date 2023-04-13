Nintendo Releases Final Trailer for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Nintendo on Thursday has released the final trailer for its highly-anticipated title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set to debut on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

The final trailer shows off what Link is up to in the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and spans just under four minutes. It offers the best look at the game before it launches in less than a month.

Check out the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, below:

Coming on April 28 is the limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED, that’s decked out with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design elements.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is available to pre-order in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers such as Amazon.ca for $89.99 CAD.

