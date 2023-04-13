Spotify Publishers Can Now Create Podcasts From Previous Radio Broadcasts
Spotify’s Megaphone is launching a new broadcast-to-podcast tool that lets publishers produce podcasts from previously broadcasted radio content.
The automated end-to-end solution is available to all Megaphone enterprise users globally starting today.
Using this technology, broadcast publishers can reach hard-to-reach audiences, such as Gen Z, who prefer to get their news through digital channels like podcasts.
After a simple, one-time setup process, broadcast-to-podcast automatically creates new podcast episodes from previously broadcasted content.
Here are some of the highlights and benefits of this new technology:
- Spotify’s broadcast-to-podcast tool is already used by some of the world’s largest publishers, including FOX News Audio.
- Ad marker locations are automatically identified and users have the flexibility to either replace or remove the identified ad locations.
- Users have the ability to dynamically re-insert new ads for additional monetization.
- Publishers can also take this opportunity to tap into Megaphone’s best-in-market monetization tools, including the Spotify Audience Network.
With podcast ad spending projected to hit nearly $2.2 billion in 2023, the tool represents a huge revenue opportunity for broadcast publishers.