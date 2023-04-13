Spotify Publishers Can Now Create Podcasts From Previous Radio Broadcasts

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Spotify’s Megaphone is launching a new broadcast-to-podcast tool that lets publishers produce podcasts from previously broadcasted radio content.

Convert radio broadcast to podcast spotify

The automated end-to-end solution is available to all Megaphone enterprise users globally starting today.

Using this technology, broadcast publishers can reach hard-to-reach audiences, such as Gen Z, who prefer to get their news through digital channels like podcasts.

After a simple, one-time setup process, broadcast-to-podcast automatically creates new podcast episodes from previously broadcasted content.

Here are some of the highlights and benefits of this new technology:

  • Spotify’s broadcast-to-podcast tool is already used by some of the world’s largest publishers, including FOX News Audio.
  • Ad marker locations are automatically identified and users have the flexibility to either replace or remove the identified ad locations.
  • Users have the ability to dynamically re-insert new ads for additional monetization.
  • Publishers can also take this opportunity to tap into Megaphone’s best-in-market monetization tools, including the Spotify Audience Network.

With podcast ad spending projected to hit nearly $2.2 billion in 2023, the tool represents a huge revenue opportunity for broadcast publishers.

Other articles in the category: News

Alleged iOS 17 Features Detailed by Leaker

Summary: Anonymous leaker claims to know iOS 17 features iOS 17 will support all iPhone models that were supported by iOS 16, including A11 Bionic chip devices. The update will focus on performance, efficiency, stability, and long-term support for older devices. A leaker by the name of ‘941’ claims to have detailed some new features...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Ubisoft+ on Xbox Launches in Canada and Beyond

Ubisoft+ on Xbox has launched in Canada and beyond. The premium gaming subscription offers access to a growing catalogue of award-winning games, including franchise favourites like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy. Subscribers can also enjoy new releases on day one with Premium Edition access, monthly rewards, and 10% off all virtual currency purchases....
Gary Ng
2 hours ago