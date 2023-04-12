Strava Announces New In-App Integration with Spotify

Strava, a leading fitness and tracking app, has announced that new in-app integrations with Spotify are launching today. Users will be able to control playback within the Strava app on iOS and Android while recording activities simultaneously.

The new Spotify integration into the Strava app enables users to play, pause, resume, skip, and browse anything from music to podcasts to audiobooks. With this integration at hand, users no longer have to swap between apps. Instead, they can now focus on their fitness activities.

“Over time, the consumption of music has evolved dramatically from CDs to streaming, which has opened the door for audio to inspire us in ways they couldn’t before,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s Vice President of Connected Partnerships. “We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava.”

Strava has been widely regarded by users as it provides the ability to set and track fitness goals. Users can analyze their data following a workout, a run, a swim, or a bike ride. Additionally, the app provides a history of the user’s fitness journey so they may look back and see their overall progress. As of April 20th, Strava will be launching curated sounds as it is taking over the ‘Workout’ playlist on Spotify.

Recently, Spotify discovered that “I’m Good (Blue)” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X and “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras was amongst the most top-streamed workout songs from users around the globe. Additionally, Calvin Harris, Florence + The Machine, and David Guetta were a few of the most frequently added artists to the ‘London Marathon’ user-generated playlist. The London Marathon is being held in the city of London on April 23rd.

Strava’s integration can be used by any Spotify user, no matter if they are on the free tier or Premium subscriber. In Canada, Spotify Premium is available for $9.99 per month.