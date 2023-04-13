Twitter Launches Subscriptions for Users to Monetize Longform Text or Video

Twitter announced on Thursday it’s now possible to send out a single tweet with up to 10,000 characters, which is roughly equivalent to a university essay with 2,500 words.

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting,” said the social network.

This new ability is not available for everyone, however. In order to gain this new power you need to be subscribed to the paid service, Twitter Blue.

“Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today,” said Twitter.

The previous monetization feature called ‘Super Follows’ has now been replaced by Subscriptions.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said this morning the company will not take a cut of subscriptions for the next 12 months.

“For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money,” said Musk.

For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor). After first year, iOS & Android fees… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor).”

Musk added, “after first year, iOS & Android fees drop to 15% and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume.”

“We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” said Musk.