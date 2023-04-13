Ubisoft+ on Xbox Launches in Canada and Beyond
Ubisoft+ on Xbox has launched in Canada and beyond. The premium gaming subscription offers access to a growing catalogue of award-winning games, including franchise favourites like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy.
Subscribers can also enjoy new releases on day one with Premium Edition access, monthly rewards, and 10% off all virtual currency purchases.
In addition to console access, the subscription also unlocks PC access to a catalogue of over 140 games with Ubisoft Connect. Subscribers can cancel anytime and easily jump back into their subscription whenever they want.
The gaming service offers instant access to over 60 award-winning games, new releases, and premium editions for your Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Here are Ubisoft+ games on Xbox available, according to a list from True Achievements:
- Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
- Family Feud
- Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Scrabble
- Shape Up (Gold Edition)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
- Steep
- The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
- The Crew 2
- The Division (Gold Edition)
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2
- UNO (Ultimate Edition)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
- Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
Ubisoft+ pricing in Canada is $22.99 CAD per month and automatically renews, but you can cancel at any time. Will you be signing up?