Square Sellers in Canada Can Now Integrate with OpenTable

Square Canada has today announced it is enabling integration with the reservations platform OpenTable, helping restaurants speed up operations and increase revenue.

The announcement marks the first Table Management (TMS) integration for Square, designed to help businesses in the food and beverage industry.

Restaurants will be able to better accommodate walk-ins, keep track of revenue, improve turn times, and seat more guests, all while providing better reservation insights.

Square launched its initial integration with OpenTable in the US, UK, and Australia last year and is now expanding into Canada.

Jad Sfeir, co-owner of J’s Steak Frites in Toronto, ON, has been using the Square ecosystem since opening his restaurant in May 2022.

“With this integration, we can now streamline many areas of our business – anything that makes my job easier and allows me to focus on the food is something I’m eager to try,” Sfeir said.

The launch of the integration complements the Canadian release of Square for Restaurants mobile POS, which saves the hassle of running back and forth to the countertop POS device.

The POS integration is available to Square for Restaurants Plus subscribers and requires an OpenTable Core or Pro account