The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are now available to stream on Apple TV+. Based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name, The Last Thing He Told Me is a limited-run miniseries starring Jennifer Garner.

The Last Thing He Told Me is described as a thriller in which Garner plays a woman named Hannah Michaels who attempts to uncover details about her husband Owen’s mysterious disappearance. Upon discovering he has up and vanished, she discoverers a note reading, “Protect her.” Hannah believes her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey may be the answer to finding the truth.

Check out the trailer:

The Last Thing He Told Me stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels, Angourie Rice as Bailey, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim, and Augusto Aguilera. The miniseries is created by novelist Laura Dave alongside John Singer who has previously worked on Fringe, The West Wing, and Law and Order: SVU. The two also serve as executive producers alongside Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Newman and Merri Howard.

The first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are currently available to stream. Afterwards, each episode rolls out on a weekly cadence, falling on Friday. The miniseries runs for seven episodes, concluding on Friday, May 19th.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.