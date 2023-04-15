Apple TV 4K to Get New ‘Multiview’ Feature for MLB Games

Summary:

Apple TV 4K is debuting a new “multiview” feature this weekend.

Multiview will let users stream up to four MLB games at once in a grid format.

The feature is currently only available on tvOS 16.5 beta 2.

Apple TV 4K is getting a new “multiview” feature that will let users strream up to four MLB games at the same time, all on one screen in a grid format — reports Tom’s Guide.

According to the publication, the feature is debuting this weekend with Friday’s MLB Friday Night Baseball and Saturday’s MLS Season Pass games. Multiview is available on the latest tvOS 16.5 beta, which Apple started rolling out to developers and public beta testers earlier this week.

With multiview, Apple TV 4K users will be able to keep track of multiple games visually while controlling which one they hear. Users will be able to pick up to four games to watch at once.

If you’re watching two games, you’ll can choose between having them displayed in a split-screen style with both at the same size, or opt for one of them to be larger than the other.

When watching four games, on the other hand, the streams can be split evenly apart and laid out in a 2×2 grid, or one can take up the majority of the screen while the other three get stacked on the right side of the display.

To use the new miltiview feature on Apple TV 4K, you need to be subscribed to Apple TV+ and/or MLS Season Pass and update your Apple TV to tvOS 16.5 beta 2. You can update your Apple TV to iOS 16.5 beta 2 by going to Settings > System > Software Updates and enabling the Get Beta Updates option.

Once you’re on the latest tvOS 16.5 beta, you’ll be able to enable multiview through a grid icon on the right side of your screen, above the timeline and near the other buttons when tuning into MLS Season Pass or MLB Friday Night Baseball.