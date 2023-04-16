Apple ID, Apple TV, and More Affected by Outage

Nehal Malik
5 mins ago

Summary:

  • Apple’s online services appear to have been hit by another outage.
  • Devices are constantly asking some users for their Apple ID password or logging them out entirely.
  • Apple TV users have been reporting issues with the app as of 8 p.m. PST on Saturday.

Apple’s online services appear to be affected by another outage, with multiple users reporting that their devices are constantly asking for their Apple ID password or logging them out entirely (via 9to5Mac).

Even after they enter their password, some affected users say the device tells them the login failed and they are back to square one. Many of the users facing this bug are located in Japan, so geography may have something to do with it, but there have also been similar reports from elsewhere.

What’s more, some users also reported their subscriptions disappearing from their accounts.

In addition to Apple ID, Apple TV is also on the fritz. Ookla’s Downdetector shows a massive spike in problem reports around 8 p.m. PST on Saturday from users trying to watch content on the Apple TV app, and the issue seems to be ongoing as problem reports are still pouring in.

According to Reddit user NomadicSoul88, it doesn’t stop there either. The outage even affects iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple’s chat support system.

Apple’s System Status page, which tracks ongoing problems with the company’s platforms and services, doesn’t acknowledge any of these issues. However, the official Apple Support Twitter account has started reaching out to affected users.

Earlier this month, Apple’s Weather app suffered an outage that rendered weather data and the iOS Weather widget slow to load or completely unavailable for many users for days.

Have you faced any issues with your Apple ID or other Apple services today? Let us know in the comments below.

…developing, refresh for updates

Other articles in the category: News

Elon Musk Creates X.AI, a New Artificial Intelligence Company

Summary:  Elon Musk creates new AI company X.AI Corp. registered in Nevada. Musk recruits researchers to create rival AI lab to OpenAI. Musk joins tech executives and AI researchers in calling for moratorium on advanced AI development. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) firm, X.AI Corp, that has...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Sega to Buy Angry Birds Creator Rovio for $1 Billion, Says Report

Rovio, the maker of the classic mobile hit Angry Birds, is rumoured to be acquired by Sega's parent company, reports the Wall Street Journal. According to unnamed sources, Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings is set to acquire Rovio Entertainment, for approximately $1 billion. The deal is expected to be finalized by early next week, subject to...
John Quintet
1 day ago