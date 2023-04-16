Apple ID, Apple TV, and More Affected by Outage

Summary:

Apple’s online services appear to have been hit by another outage.

Devices are constantly asking some users for their Apple ID password or logging them out entirely.

Apple TV users have been reporting issues with the app as of 8 p.m. PST on Saturday.

Apple’s online services appear to be affected by another outage, with multiple users reporting that their devices are constantly asking for their Apple ID password or logging them out entirely (via 9to5Mac).

@AppleSupport why am I suddenly being prompted to enter my Apple ID password??? This is happening on my iPhone and iPad. — Tricky Lil Trinkets (@TLTCrafts) April 16, 2023

Even after they enter their password, some affected users say the device tells them the login failed and they are back to square one. Many of the users facing this bug are located in Japan, so geography may have something to do with it, but there have also been similar reports from elsewhere.

What’s more, some users also reported their subscriptions disappearing from their accounts.

Hi. We want to help with what could be happening with your Apple ID and subscriptions.

Meet us in DM, and let us know what happens when you try to sign in to your Apple ID. And any error messages will also helpful.

We’ll continue from there, and look into both issues. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 16, 2023

In addition to Apple ID, Apple TV is also on the fritz. Ookla’s Downdetector shows a massive spike in problem reports around 8 p.m. PST on Saturday from users trying to watch content on the Apple TV app, and the issue seems to be ongoing as problem reports are still pouring in.

According to Reddit user NomadicSoul88, it doesn’t stop there either. The outage even affects iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple’s chat support system.

Apple’s System Status page, which tracks ongoing problems with the company’s platforms and services, doesn’t acknowledge any of these issues. However, the official Apple Support Twitter account has started reaching out to affected users.

Earlier this month, Apple’s Weather app suffered an outage that rendered weather data and the iOS Weather widget slow to load or completely unavailable for many users for days.

