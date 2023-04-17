Ericsson, Feds Invest $470 Million for Next-Gen Wireless Networks R&D

Summary:

Ericsson and Canada invest $470 million in 5G and 6G network R&D.

Partnership focuses on next-gen tech, including AI and quantum computing.

Collaboration to create jobs and support academic partnerships.

Ericsson and the Government of Canada have unveiled a five-year research and development (R&D) partnership worth over $470 million, aimed at placing Canada at the forefront of next-generation communications technologies.

The investment will be directed toward Ericsson’s R&D facilities in Ottawa and Montreal, focusing on advancing 5G Advanced, 6G, AI, Cloud RAN, Core Networks, and Quantum Computing technologies for mobile networks.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence that Canadian workers have the talent the world needs to develop faster and more secure internet connection and other wireless services. As we continue to support innovation, we are creating good jobs, strengthening the middle class, and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in technology,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement, at the Monday morning announcement in Ottawa.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, also attended the announcement.

The collaboration is expected to create and upskill hundreds of jobs over the next five years, bolstering Canada’s position as a global leader in next-generation networks. It will also support the expansion of research facilities and staff for quantum computing at Ericsson’s recently established Quantum Research hub in Montreal, announced last month, with the University of Ottawa and the Université de Sherbrooke.

“We are already seeing the benefits of next-generation technologies such as 5G and AI, yet we are still in the early days of their potential to transform our work, leisure, and social lives. Ericsson’s R&D investment partnership with the Canadian government, supported by world-class talent in Ottawa and Montreal, will boost innovation and ultimately help to improve the lives of millions of people. We are determined to lead our industry through continued R&D investment,” said Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

As part of the investment, Ericsson Canada plans to onboard up to 60 additional interns annually, totalling 300 interns across the five-year timeline, fostering talent development and strengthening academic partnerships in Montreal and Ottawa.